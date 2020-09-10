AAP won’t allow any slum demolition, may move SC: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi, Sep 10 : Aam Aadmi Party national spokesperson and MLA Raghav Chadha on Thursday launched a vociferous attack against the BJP-led central government over alleged serving of demolition notices to slum dwellers in Delhi.

Chadha alleged that the BJP-ruled Centre is issuing notices asking the slum dwellers to vacate their houses by this month. He said that these notices issued by BJP are inhuman, illegal and unconstitutional.

He assured that the Kejriwal government in Delhi would not let a single slum dweller lose his home. He said that Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is making a plan of action for the slum dwellers and this policy will ensure that no slum dweller’s house is demolished.

He also said that if there is a need then AAP will move the Supreme Court and also fight this battle on the streets.

“I want to tell the people of Delhi who stay in the slums that the Kejriwal government is the first government in the country which accepted the slum dwellers of the national capital as its family members. CM Arvind Kejriwal is not only the Chief Minister in the eyes of Delhi’s slum dwellers but also an elder brother. Kejriwal will never allow any suffering of these people. The Kejriwal government will never do anything to harm the people who stay in the slums of Delhi,” Chadha said.

“The BJP is issuing such notices across the national capital which are threatening the slum dwellers that their houses will be demolished within this month. These notices are against humanity and also illegal. These notices are against the basic principles of the Constitution which allows every citizen to have a life with dignity.”

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.