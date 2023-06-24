AAP working as B team of BJP; won’t offer it any seat for LS polls in Madhya Pradesh: Cong MLA

Jaivardhan said almost all parties that believe in the Constitution attended the Patna meeting.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th June 2023 10:33 pm IST
Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Jaivardhan Singh (ANI Photo)

Guna: Congress MLA from Madhya Pradesh, Jaivardhan Singh, on Saturday, termed the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) a “B team” of the ruling BJP.

He also said the Congress would not offer any seat to the Arvind Kejriwal-led party to contest Lok Sabha elections from Madhya Pradesh as it doesn’t have any political base in the central state.

Comments of Jaivardhan, son of party veteran Digvijaya Singh, came a day after AAP said it failed to garner support from the Congress on the Delhi ordinance and skipped a press briefing after the opposition meeting in Patna.

MS Education Academy

“AAP should clarify whether it will stay in the Opposition unity till last or not,” he told reporters.

Jaivardhan said almost all parties that believe in the Constitution attended the Patna meeting.

“All the parties are trying to work unitedly for the next Lok Sabha elections on one stage but, unfortunately, AAP made some comments which are not good for the unity,” the former minister said.

Also Read
Need to forget differences: Kejriwal tells Rahul over Centre’s ordinance

Jaivardhan said AAP’s views indicate that the party is working as the B-team of BJP.

“The AAP is welcome if it shows commitment towards Congress and other Opposition parties,” the Raghogarh MLA said.

Queried on AAP contesting Lok Sabha polls in Madhya Pradesh and whether Congress will offer it seats as a member of the united opposition, Jaivardhan ruled out such an arrangement.

“There is no question (of such arrangement). AAP has no base in Madhya Pradesh on which they might demand seats,” he claimed.

Jaivardhan said people want a regime change, and Congress is the only option.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh are due later this year.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th June 2023 10:33 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button