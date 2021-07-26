‘Aapne kaha, humne sunn liya’: Domino’s offers Mirabai Chanu free pizzas for life

Mirabai Chanu made Indians proud across the world when she won the silver medal on July 24, in the 49kg weightlifting category at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics. She opened India’s medal tally and when asked by the sources on what she would like to do now that her event is over, she replied to end her craving for pizza.

On learning about this, pizza giant Domino’s announced that the weightlifter would receive free pizzas for the rest of her life.

Domino’s wrote on Twitter: “Aapne kaha, aur humne sunn liya. We never want @mirabai_chanu to wait to eat Slice of pizza again so we’re treating her to FREE Domino’s pizza for life! #PizzasForLife,”

The franchise further wrote, “@Mirabai_chanu Congratulations on bringing the medal home! You brought the dreams of a billion+ Indians to life and we couldn’t be happier to treat you to FREE Domino’s pizza for life Congratulations again!!”

After her poor performance in the 2016 Rio Games, the 26-year-old regained herself with her performance on Saturday. She lifted a total of 202kg (87kg+115kg) to better Karnam Malleswari’s bronze in the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

China’s Hou Zhihui bagged gold in the 49kg category, while Indonesia’s Cantika Aisah took bronze.

Having promised free pizza for life to Mirabai Chanu, Domino’s India took to social media to show fans their admiration towards the weightlifter’s family.

The multinational pizza chain immediately delivered pizzas to her family at Imphal and shared pics of the moment on Twitter, Domino’s India wrote, “We are elated that we could share this wonderful moment with @mirabai_chanu’s loved ones. She brought a smile to a billion+ faces, our Domino’s Imphal Team brought a small token of appreciation to celebrate the success with her family.”