Iqbal bagged 147 votes against Bagri's 116. The voting was held at the Civic Centre.

AAP's Aaley Mohammad Iqbal is Delhi's new deputy mayor
Delhi Mayor elect Shelly Oberoi and Dy Mayor elect Aaley Mohammad Iqbal.

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party’s Aaley Mohammad Iqbal defeated the BJP’s Kaml Bagri by a margin of 31 votes to become the deputy mayor of Delhi, officials said on Wednesday.

Iqbal bagged 147 votes against Bagri’s 116. The voting was held at the Civic Centre.

Earlier in the day, Shelly Oberoi of the Aam Aadmi Party emerged victorious in the mayoral elections, defeating the BJP’s Rekha Gupta.

This was the new municipal council’s fourth attempt to elect a mayor and deputy mayor. The three previous elections were stalled amid ruckus over voting rights being given to nominated members.

The matter went to the Supreme Court which held that the members nominated to the MCD by the Lt Governor cannot vote to elect the mayor.

