AAP’s open invitation to all for oath ceremony: Atishi

New Delhi: MLA-elect Atishi said the Aam Aadmi Party is extending open invitation to the common man in the city for the oath taking ceremony of Chief Minister-elect Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to IANS, she said the party will remain dedicated to the free Metro promise.

“The victory is a stamp by the public that Kejriwal’s work has been appreciated. No other party will ever get such a repeat mandate.”

On the party’s promise of giving free rides to women in Delhi Metro, she said the “party will remain dedicated to its promises, including free rides”.

Speaking about the oath ceremony of Kejriwal, she said the party is offering open invitation to the public.

“For us, the people of Delhi are most important. We are giving an open invitation to the people of Delhi.”

She said people should come in a majority to celebrate the day. Atishi said during the last two oath ceremonies also, the people came in large numbers.

“This shows their love for Kejriwal. We hope similar thing this time.”

Aam Aadmi Party bagged 62 of the 70 seats in Delhi and Kejriwal will take oath at the Ramlila Maidan on Sunday.