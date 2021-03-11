AAP’s Raghav Chadha tests Covid positive

New Delhi, March 11 : Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s national spokesperson Raghav Chadha informed on Thursday that he was in home-isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.

However, his illness is under control since he has not experienced any severe symptoms so far. Chadha took to Twitter where he announced his current health status.

“I would like to inform you all that I have tested positive for COVID-19. No serious symptoms have surfaced yet but as a precautionary measure I am practicing self isolation for next few days,” he said.

Chadha also advised precautions to those who have come in direct contact with him in the last few days.

“My humble appeal to all who have came in direct contact with me in the last few days – if you notice any symptoms, please get yourself tested & take all necessary precautions. It is our responsibility to keep ourselves & others safe, preventing further spread of the virus,” he said.

Being a sitting MLA from Rajinder Nagar, Chadha holds several portfolios in Delhi government. He is the Vice-Chairman of Delhi Jal Board as well as Chairperson of Rogi Kalyan Samiti in the government-run Lok Nayak Hospital.

Delhi recorded 370 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the highest daily count in nearly two months.

Health experts and doctors have attributed this “sudden rise” to complacency in people and not following Covid-19 appropriate behaviour and “assuming all is well now”.

