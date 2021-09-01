Aasara pension: Deadline ended, thousands of people couldn’t submit applications

Hyderabad: The deadline for submission of applications for Aasara Pension for those above 57 years has ended yesterday. The applicants were needed to submit any of the birth proofs with their applications like birth certificate issued by Municipality, school TC or voters identity card.

But due to the unavailability of birth certificates, thousands of people were unable to submit their applications through Mee-Seva centres. The website has been designed in such a way that the applications can only be submitted if any of the above documents are uploaded.

Most of the old daily wage workers working in rural areas are illiterate and the nonavailability of birth proof with them had deprived them of submitting their applications.

In other cases, due to the heavy traffic of the applicants on the Server, many applicants were unable to submit their applications within the deadline.

In some cases, people’s date of birth was not mentioned in their Aadhar cards and they had to run from post to pillar to have an entry of their date of births in their Aadhaar cards when the deadline for submitting the application was ended.

As the state government has launched this pension scheme with good intention to give benefit to as many people as possible hence the government must extend the deadline for another month.

The political leaders must also play their rule to apprise the state government about the difficulties of the people to convince it for extending the deadline for submitting the applications.