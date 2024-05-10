Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan once headed for divorce?

Mumbai: Despite their strong relationship, celebrities often find themselves battling divorce rumors, and Salman Khan‘s sister Arpita Khan and actor Aayush Sharma are no exception. Married for nearly a decade now, the couple has repeatedly faced speculation about their marriage status.

In a recent interview with News18, Aayush Sharma opened up about the persistent rumors, recalling an incident in 2019 when he was approached by paparazzi while out with his son. They asked him about divorce rumors, leaving him shocked.

“Nobody has been that interested in my life to float rumours about me around. But I remember a very small incident. I took my son out for dosa and when we were coming out, the paparazzi caught me and asked me if Arpita and I were filing for divorce,” Aayush said.

He further added, “I was just so surprised! I took my son out for a snack and ended up facing questions about our divorce. When I came back home, I asked Arpita if she was going to divorce me. And we had a good laugh over it,” Aayush shared, reflecting on the bizarre episode.

Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan’s love story began in 2011 at a party. They dated for a couple of years before tying the knot in November 2014 in a grand ceremony in Hyderabad. Today, they are proud parents to son Ahil and daughter Ayat.

Despite the ups and downs of being in the public eye, Aayush and Arpita continue to stand strong together focusing on their careers and family.