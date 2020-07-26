AB de Villiers posts photos of Sunday brunch with loves ones

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 27th July 2020 3:15 am IST

Durban: South African batting great AB de Villiers took to social media to share moments from a Sunday brunch with his loved ones.

“Sunday brunch with the loves of my life,” de Villiers wrote in an Instagram post with photos of him enjoying a meal with his wife and child.

de Villiers recently turned the clock in stunning style as his half-century powered Eagles to the gold medal in the 3TC Solidarity Cup in Centurion.

Aiden Markram (70 off 33 balls) and de Villiers (61 off 24 balls) slammed respective half-centuries as Eagles (160/4 in 12 overs) got the better of Kites (138/3) and Kingfishers (113/5) by a comfortable margin.

de Villiers admitted that he felt a bit ‘scratchy’ early on but soon found the rhythm that saw him hit the ball to all corners of the SuperSport Park.

“I was surprised a few came out of the middle of the bat. I had a few nets leading up to this game, so I wasn’t completely cold,” de Villiers was quoted as saying by iol.co.za.

“It was scratchy early on, but once I got started it was like riding that bicycle that I missed so badly.

“Honestly, it was just great to be out there. Now that I’ve started I am definitely going to keep in the mix of practising and try to get that form at the top level of what I can be,” he added.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close