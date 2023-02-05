‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’: KCR advertises Telangana model to Maha farmers at BRS’ meet

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao advertised the Telangana model of farmers’ welfare to the farmers of Maharashtra and said that policies like 24/7 power supply and Rythu Bima will be implemented across the country once in power.

He remarked that the farmers of Maharashtra should learn to write and enact laws along with running the plough in their fields.

“My dear farmer brothers, too much time has passed. You have waited enough for the help. Until now, you have run ploughs letting others write. Now, you should get ready not just to run the plough, but also to write and make laws,” he said.

KCR made these remarks at the BRS’ public meeting held at Nanded, Maharashtra. This is BRS’ first public meeting outside Telangana.

“This party was first named TRS and was only present in Telangana. After looking at the situation in the country, we understood that it’s important to bring transformation to the ideology that is ruling this nation. That is why we have decided to work on the national level. BRS is getting support from across the country,” KCR said.

KCR said that in spite of 75 years of independence and successive governments, there is not much change on the ground level. “Water for drinking and irrigation purposes and electricity are not being provided to people. Are the resources not available? he asked.

The BRS chief stated that in spite of several rivers originating and passing through Maharashtra, it’s sad that its farmers are dying in such massive numbers. Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, KCR said that only Mann ki Baat is available to people but not basic essentials.

The BRS supremo said that Maharashtra is seeing the most number of farmer suicides in the country and it’s extremely sad. “Please think. When will someone die by suicide? When all the routes in life come to an end, people in distress die by suicide. Why are farmers, who are feeding this country, who are toiling day and night, forced to die by suicide?’ he asked.

KCR said that for the first time in the history of India, his party has pushed forward the theme of ‘Ab ki baar kisan sarkar’ keeping BRS’ central theme around farmers’ welfare. “Please go tonight to your villages and discuss this. India is a country of buddhi jeevi (wise), not buddu (fools),” he said.

The BRS supremo further remarked that when the time came, the greatest of leaders were overthrown by people very easily. “When the emergency was enforced, Jai Prakash Narayan’s movement made people overthrow such big leaders,” he remarked.

KCR said that the reason for the country’s current situation is due to the politics of the BJP and Congress. “They keep blaming each other all the time. Both call each other corrupt. One says you are Ambani and the other says you are Adani,” he stated.