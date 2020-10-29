Abandoned newborn baby found in UP field

News Desk 1Updated: 29th October 2020 9:39 am IST
Moradabad, Oct 29 : An abandoned newborn baby was found in a sugarcane field in Uttar Pradesh’s Moradabad, the fourth such incident in the district in two months.

Some locals from Kundarki village, who had gone to the field to collect fodder, saw the baby who’s umbilical cord was still intact.

The anti-human trafficking squad was informed and the baby was taken to the district hospital’s ICU unit.

Child welfare committee (CWC) officials her condition is said to be stable and will be soon shifted to a state-run orphanage in Rampur.

Moradabad’s CWC member Nitu Saxena said: “It is alarming to find that four infants have been found abandoned in the district in the past two months. Thankfully, this baby is in good health and her condition is being monitored by a pediatrician.”

