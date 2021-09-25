Abbas gives Israel 1 year to end occupation of Palestinian territory

United Nation: Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has given Israel one year to end its occupation of Palestinian territory.

“Israel, the occupying power, has one year to withdraw from the Palestinian territory it occupied in 1967, including East Jerusalem,” he told the General Assembly in a fiery speech on Friday, Xinhua news agency reported.

“We are ready to work throughout this year on the delineation of borders and solving all final-status issues under the auspices of the international Quartet and in accordance with UN resolutions,” he said.

Abbas threatened to withdraw recognition of the state of Israel.

“If this is not achieved, why maintain recognition of Israel based on the 1967 borders? Why maintain this recognition?” he asked.

Moreover, in this regard, Palestine will go to the International Court of Justice on the issue of the legality of the occupation of the land of the Palestinian state and the relevant obligations for the United Nations and states around the world in this regard, and all will have to respect the conclusions of the court, he said.

“Colonialism and apartheid are prohibited under international law and they are crimes that must be confronted and a regime that needs to be dismantled,” said Abbas in a pre-recorded speech.

The international community’s support for this initiative, consistent with international law and UN resolutions, may save the region from an unknown fate, he said. “We all have a chance to live in peace and security, good neighborly relations, each in our state. And delaying implementation of these steps will keep the region in a situation of turmoil and instability with dire consequences.”

“Do the leaders of Israel dream of maintaining their occupation forever? Do they want this occupation to last forever? Why should a Palestinian continue living either under Israel’s racist occupation or as a refugee in neighboring countries? Are there no other alternatives — freedom, for example?” he asked.

Palestinians are creative and dynamic and the entire world can testify to that. Palestinians deserve to live free in their homeland, he said.

“From this podium (of the UN General Assembly), I call on the sons and daughters of Palestine everywhere around the world to continue pursuit of their peaceful and popular struggle that has shown the true image of the valiant Palestinian people striving for freedom and independence by resisting occupation and apartheid.”

Abbas thanked the international community for the political and material support to Palestinians and for building Palestinian institutions and national economy.

“I say to Israel’s leaders: do not oppress and corner the Palestinian people and deprive them of dignity and their right to their land and state as you will destroy everything. Our patience and the patience of our people have limits. I reiterate yet again that the Palestinian people will defend their existence and identity and will not kneel or surrender, they will not leave and will remain on their land, defending it, defending their fate and pursuing their great journey toward ending the occupation,” said Abbas.

“We say once more: this is our land, our Jerusalem, our Palestinian identity, and we shall defend it until the occupier leaves, as the future belongs to us and you cannot claim peace and security for yourselves alone. Let us be,” he said.