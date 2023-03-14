Abdu Rozik quits Mandali, major fight with MC Stan?

Mumbai: Tajik singer Abdu Rozik aka ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ who holds the record of world’s smallest singer became popular in the Indian subcontinent after participating in TV reality show Bigg Boss. The singer amassed a huge fan following in India during his stay inside the house. He has developed a good bonding with other contestants of the Bigg Boss 16’s like Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan. The gang of these people were called as ‘Mandali’ and all of these contestants are still seen in touch with each other. But it seems now that all is not well between Abdu and other Mandali members.

Yes, Abdu Rozik recently during a media interaction made a shocking revelation which left his fans surprised. He said that his friend circle from the BB house- ‘Mandali’- is “finished”. In a viral clip shared by one of the users on Twitter, one of the journalists is heard asking Abdu Rozik ‘How is your Mandali? In response to that, the singer said, “Mandali… Mandali Khatam (‘Mandali’ is over).”

Netizens reacted to the statement made by ‘Chota Bhaijaan’ and the clip is doing rounds on the internet now. The members of ‘Mandali’ include Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan and MC Stan. Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia and Sumbul Touqeer Khan also joined the group later.

On the work front, Abdu Rozik will be seen in Salman Khan’s ‘ Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.’