Abdu Rozik shares screen with Nora Fatehi [Video]

Mumbai: If you are an avid social media user, you must have surely come across Abdu Rozik. Well, we are speaking about the baby-faced 18-year-old is a popular internet personality who hails from Tajikistan. He is known for rapping songs in his native language.

Abdu Rozik rose to fame last year this year after his fight with Hasbulla Magomedov took the internet by storm. He is followed by more than 2 million people on Instagram and is often seen meeting popular celebrities from across the world. And also, it seems like he is a big fan of Bollywood.

Recently, Rozik took to his Instagram and shared Nora Fatehi and Guru Randhawa’s latest video song ‘Dance Meri Rani’. You can also see Abdu Rozik grooving in the video. How? Well, it’s just a fun video that he shared by editing himself in it. Sharing the short clip, he just wrote, “Location please? #norafatehi #gururandhawa #nachmerirani #dancemerirani #trending #song #India #bollywood #uae #tajikistan.”

Nora and Guru’s music video, which has garnered over 132 million views on YouTube, was shot in Goa last year.

Abdu Roziq recently made headlines after he shared stage with Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman at a special concert at Expo 2020 in Dubai. The duo performed on Rahman’s hit song ‘Mustafa Mustafa’ and their rendition was loved by many. Watch the video below.

In Decemeber last year, Abdu took shared a video of him singing ‘Enna Sona’ by Arijit Singh from the film ‘OK Jaanu’. Abdu sings a soulful melody of the popular track composed by AR Rahman.