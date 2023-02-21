Abdu Rozik to grace The Kapil Sharma Show, details inside

Mumbai: Abdu Rozik, a rising star from Tajikistan, has been ruling headlines ever since he made appearance on India‘s biggest reality show Bigg Boss 16 that got concluded on February 12. The young celebrity has quickly won over fans with his charming personality and adorable antics making him one of the most popular contestants on the show.

Abdu Rozik is now all set to grace another big Indian reality show ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ soon. Yes, you read that right! Abdu will be making a grand appearance on the comedy and celebrity chat show hosted by Kapil Sharma this weekend and he has already shot for the episode. Check out the viral video below.

TKSS fans are eagerly waiting for the episode to air and are already speculating about what jokes and antics Abdu Rozik will bring to the table. And, Abdu’s appearance on the show is undoubtedly going to be a memorable one and it is sure to be a laughter riot.

On the professional front, Abdu Rozik is set make his Bollywood debut in Salman Khan’s highly anticipated upcoming movie ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’.