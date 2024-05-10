Abdu Rozik’s Nikah in July: His net worth, cars and properties

Mumbai: Internet sensation Abdu Rozik, who made headlines when he took part in Bigg Boss 16, is now back in news and this time for his wedding. Yes, you read that right! Abdu is getting married.

His Nikah is on July 7. Taking to Instagram, Abdu Rozik shared a video message revealing a glimpse of the beautiful diamond ring that he purchased for his wife to be. Abdu, 20, is reportedly getting married to a 19-year-old Emirati girl from Sharjah.

In a heartfelt caption, he read, “I never imagined in my life that I will be so lucky to find a love who respects me and is not burdened by the obstacles in my life 7th of July save the date !! I cannot express to you in words how happy I am #love #marriage #engagement #life #wedding #romance #lifepartner #engaged.”

As Abdu is all set to start a new journey in his life, let’s have a look at his net worth and expensive things that he owns.

Abdu Rozik Net Worth 2024

Abdu Rozik is also known for his luxurious lifestyle. He owns several expensive things including properties, cars, pricey accesories and more. His net worth, as per the information available online, is around Rs 7 crore. However, there is no official confirmation about this figure.

Properties And Cars

The former Bigg Boss contestant, who hails from Tajikistan, has been earning a lot in India. He charged quite a good amount for his stint in Bigg Boss 16. Reportedly, he took home Rs 2.5L per week from the makers. He was also a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 but as guest only. He also runs a restaurant in Mumbai, Burgiir by Abdu Rozik.

According to India Today, the world’s smallest singer owns a multiple properties — a house in Mumbai, Dubai and Tajikistan.

Abdu loves cars and his social media is a proof of it. According to multiple reports, he owns a Ferrari and Mercedes Benz C-class. He also shares a deep love for fancy shoes and owns a pair of sneakers with real gold embedded on it worth Rs 5L.

Well, Abdu Rozik is certainly living a multi-million dollar life!