Abdu to Shalin: Educational qualifications of Bigg Boss 16 contestants

Mumbai: Every year in Bigg Boss, we see several popular faces from the entertainment world. The ongoing 16th season of the controversial reality show is making a lot of headlines and some contestants are trending all over social media. They are the best at what they do but do you know how qualified these celebrities are? Keep reading because the educational backgrounds of the contestants will leave you amazed!

The 16 contestants of the Salman Khan-hosted show are — MC Stan, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Tina Datta, Ankit Gupta, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Archana Gautam, Soundarya Sharma, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, Shiv Thakare, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Gautam Vig, Sajid Khan and Gori Nagori.

Bigg Boss 16 Contestants & their educational backgrounds

1. Abdu Rozik

Abdu Rozik is already the fan favourite, his cuteness and charm have won the hearts of BB16 viewers. As per the information available on the internet, Abdu has finished his 10th standard at a local school in Gishdarva, Tajikistan, there is no information on his higher education.

2. Tina Datta

Actress Tina Datta, who is ruling over the television industry for over a decade, is not leaving any stone unturned when it comes to entertainment in the Bigg Boss house. Tina completed her schooling at St. Paul’s boarding school, Kolkata, then did her English Honors from the University of Calcutta, reportedly.

3. MC Stan

From Basti to Bigg Boss, rapper MC Stan’s journey has been a roller coaster ride. From not getting the “vibe” in the first week of the show to trending on social media, he is becoming the fan favorite for his “one-liners”. The rapper has completed his 12th from Pune but because he became very popular in his city, he couldn’t attend college, according to what was revealed by Stan.

4. Gautam Vig

Gautam Vig holds a master’s degree from a Canadian University and is popular among soap opera fans. He is also a fitness freak. He has been on some of the most-watched TV shows and gained a lot of popularity.

5. Sajid Khan

Sajid Khan is one of the few BB names making headlines for multiple reasons. The filmmaker completed his schooling at Maneckji Cooper School, Mumbai then he got enrolled in Mithibai, where he finished his graduation.

6. Shalin Bhanot

Famous TV star and Naach Baliye 4 winner, Shalin Bhanot has made it into BB16. And since then he has been trending for his fights with other contestants. The actor completed his schooling and college at a private organization in Madhya Pradesh.

7. Sreejita De

Sreejita De has completed her schooling at St. Xavier’s School, Haldia, and graduated in Mass Communication from Ruia College. She is one of the most prominent TV actors we have in the industry.

8. Archana Gautam

Archana Gautam has been a part of a couple of Bollywood hits — Grand Masti, and Haseena Parker. She graduated with a bachelor’s Degree in Mass communication and journalism from IIMT, Meerut.

9. Soundarya Sharma

Another popular face of Bigg Boss 16, Soundarya is a dentist from Delhi. She decided to pursue her career in acting after shifting her base to Mumbai. sought out residency positions in a few Delhi-area clinics. She received formal training from the National School of Drama and the theatre company ACT 1.