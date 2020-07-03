Abducted, bludgeoned to death for insulting another’s mother

New Delhi: A man in Delhi abducted and brutally killed another, who invited the wrath by insulting the former’s mother.

The killer along with his friend murdered the man, identified as Sajid.

According to the police, the victim went missing from his house in South Delhi’s Fatehpur Beri on June 16. A missing report was filed by his father on June 19. The father already suspected the hand of two men — Viplav and Rahul — in his son’s disappearance.

“During the course of investigation the suspect Rahul with whom Sajid was last seen, was interrogated and involvement of another man — Chaman was established.

“Later, both Rahul and Chaman were interrogated and they confessed that they killed Sajid in the jungle in Mandi Valley and left his body there. They murdered him by bludgeoning his head with stones after getting him intoxicated,” said DCP South Atul Thakur.

According to police, they stated that Viplav’s mother had a quarrel with Sajid’s mother before lockdown and that is why they killed him.

“Both the accused were arrested and with their help the remains of Sajid’s body was recovered from the jungle around a kilometre deep into the forested area near the Faridabad border,” said the officer. Sajid too had some criminal cases registered against him. His motorcycle has been recovered from PS Sitarganj.

This has also led the police to another murder by Viplav, who has been arrested in the other murder case in Sitarganj town of Udham Singh Nagar district in Uttarakhand. In that case Viplav had allegedly abducted one person (his relative Sushant) from Sangam Vihar and murdered him there.

The reason for that murder was apparently Sushant’s use of foul language about Viplav’s friend. Viplav has been found to be involved in a kidnapping and murder case as a juvenile also.

Source: IANS