Abducted J-K policeman set free

Srinagar: Militants have set free a policeman abducted by them from his home in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said here on Friday.

Constable Javaid Jabbar was set free by the militants, hours after his abduction late Thursday night, the officials said.

The militants had abducted Jabbar from his home at Wayil in Shopian around 9:40 pm, the officials said.

Jabbar is posted in the escort unit of a police officer in Hazratbal area of the city and had gone to visit his family on leave, they said.

Source: PTI

Get the latest updates in Hyderabad City News, Technology, Entertainment, Sports, Politics and Top Stories on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.