Abeer Academy organized CME on ‘COVID-19, management guidelines’

Jeddah: An initiative of Abeer Medical Group, Abeer Academy, organized a Continuing Medical Education (CME) conference for healthcare professionals via Videoconferencing on Tuesday. The conference was attended by more than 300 healthcare professionals from different countries. The doctors and specialists shared their expertise in fighting COVID-19, as the pandemic sweeps the Gulf States and the entire Middle East region.

Prevention and treatment, as well as the implementation of coronavirus testing technologies, were also discussed.

Importance of collaborative, innovative approach to fight COVID

The conference was inaugurated by Abeer Group President, Alungal Mohammed. He emphasized the importance of a collaborative and innovative approach to fight COVID-19. “It is critically important for healthcare professionals to discuss ideas and techniques to combat this disease”, he said.

Dr. Jemshith Ahmed, Vice-President of Abeer Group, welcomed the participants and briefed on the current state of the pandemic in MENA region.

With its units present in all major cities of GCC, Abeer has been privileged to be able to cater to thousands of people affected by the virus. This collective expertise is a data mine for practicing medical professionals on the ground.

OPD Management of COVID cases

The main topics discussed in the conference included ‘OPD Management of COVID cases’ presented by Dr. Praveen Ayyappan Nair, ‘IP management protocol for Covid-19’ presented by Dr. Samah Mohammed and ‘Radiological changes in Covid-19’ presented by Dr. Momen Mahmoud.

Dr. Sharafat Ali, Dr. Muhammed Aslam and Dr. Awad moderated the sessions. Abeer Group executive director Dr. Ahmed Alungal, Dr. Faheem, Dr. Faisal Desai, Muhammed Sabith and Irshad KM led the program.

Saudi Arabia has reported about 220,000 confirmed cases as of 9th of July and more than 150,000 recoveries.