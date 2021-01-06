Abhimanyu Dassani will add new dimension to action in ‘Nikamma’: Director Sabbir Khan

Mumbai, Jan 5 : Director Sabbir Khan says he has tried to craft a new dimension for action in his upcoming movie Nikamma, which stars Abhimanyu Dassani.

On Tuesday, the makers of the film released a still from the film, where Abhimanyu is seen posing with social media sensation Shirley Setia on a rickshaw.

“This year, audiences are hungry for entertainment and Abhimanyu and Shirley with their fresh chemistry will surprise everyone,” Sabbir said.

“This new pairing will be interesting to watch out for this year, headed by Shilpa Shetty who makes a comeback after 13 years in a dynamic role. I have tried to up the action levels and after Hrithik and Tiger, Abhimanyu will add a new dimension to how action is done,” he added.

In the past, Sabbir has directed Baaghi, Heropanti and Munna Michael.

With Nikamma, Shilpa will be back on the big screen after a hiatus of 13 years. She was last seen on the silver screen in the 2007 films, Life In A… Metro and Apne. Nikamma is produced by Sony Pictures Films India and Sabbir Khan Films.

