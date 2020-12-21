Abhinandan Jindal: Lucky to have been able to show versatility as actor

Mumbai, Dec 20 : Actor Abhinandan Jindal considers himself to be lucky as he has been able to show his versatility in daily soaps such as Thapki Pyar Ki, Krishna Chali London and Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega.

“I have been lucky to have been able to show my versatility as an actor. ‘Sasural Simar Ka’ was my debut as a lead. It was a sophisticated character, from a royal family. In ‘Thapki Pyar Ki’, I played a rowdy character. Another show, ‘Jiji Maa’, was significant as after the first episode only, I got a call from the production house of Saurabh Tiwari for the show ‘Krishna Chali London’,” he recalled.

Talking about his latest show “Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega”, Abhinandan said: “I joined the show in September, and then there was a gap for a month. Now I am back in the show again. Aarav (his character) is a protective brother to Guddan, and to him, his sister is his world. I do look a bit different in the show now. Previously my look was a bit raw, but now it is more mature.”

He has been busy with multiple shows over the years, but there was a time when he had to go “door-to-door to seek work”.

“When I was modelling, I used to travel from Chandigarh to Delhi and used to go door-to-door to seek work. I have always believed that you can never be an actor by just sitting in an air conditioned room,” he said.

“I became the lead face in the world of modelling and then one of my pictures appeared in a film magazine and a production house spotted me. Though I was not selected for the role, that was my first exposure to auditions and I really liked the experience,” he added.

