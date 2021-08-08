Abhinav Bindra, Jeev Milkha Singh congratulate Neeraj Chopra

Hyderabad: Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra‘s gold medal in the Tokyo Olympics would be remembered as one of the golden moments in the history of Indian Olympics . His 87.58 metre throw sent the nation into a frenzy ending years of wait for an Individual Olympic Gold and secured India’s first ever gold in track and field event of Athletics.

A long list of politicians, film celebrities, current and former sportspersons and the millions of common masses expressed their congratulations to the newly crowned “Golden Boy of Indian Olympics” for his heroics in Tokyo .

Amidst those thousand masses, there are two people for whom this historic feat in Tokyo marks a special event for their own reasons. As Neeraj triumphed in Tokyo, former Indian shooter Abhinav Bindra and Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh, son of late Indian sprinter Milkha Singh got some sort of closure .

Abhinav Bindra who clinched India’s first individual gold medal in Beijing Olympics (2008) aside from a tweet, also penned a letter highlighting Chopra’s success.

Bindra in his tweet welcomed the new winner into the “club” and also mentioned in his letter that despite javelin not getting enough recognition, the very act of obtaining the gold medal was a historic achievement and shall be treated as such.

And Gold it is for @Neeraj_chopra1 .Take a bow, young man ! You have fulfilled a nation's dream. Thank you!

Also, welcome to the club – a much needed addition! Extremely proud. I am so delighted for you. — Abhinav A. Bindra OLY (@Abhinav_Bindra) August 7, 2021

In another wave of praise, Indian golfer Jeev Milkha Singh discussing his father, the late athlete Milkha Singh said that Neeraj Chopra’s win would have made his father tear up. He also stated that this was a proud moment for the country.

What a show @Neeraj_chopra1! Dad waited so many years for this to happen. His dream has finally come true with India's first athletic gold.



I am crying as I tweet this. And I am sure dad is crying up above.



Thank you for making this happen.#Olympicsindia #Cheers4India — Jeev Milkha Singh (@JeevMilkhaSingh) August 7, 2021

Legendary athlete Milkha Singh fell agonizingly short of securing a podium finish after he finished fourth in Rome Olympics (1960) in the 400 metre finals.

The 23-year-old Javelin thrower dedicated this victory to the departed legend, Milkha Singh, also known as “The Flying Sikh” who passed away at the age of 91 after battling COVID-19 for a month in Chandigarh this June.