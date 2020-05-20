Abhisar Sharma laments inhumane treatment with poor, workers

Journalist and news anchor Abhisar Sarma in this video slams government for meting out inhumane treatment to the migrant workers.

He pointed out two incidents to support his claim. In one incident injured migrant workers were made to travel in the truck with bodies wrapped in tarpaulin sheets next to them. The bodies were of those who died in the Auraiya truck accident. The vehicle was enroute to Jharkhand from UP.

Reacting to the visuals of injured migrant workers and dead bodies of the Auraiya accident victims being transported in an open truck in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expressed shock over the ill-treatment meted out to the labourers and called it an “inhumane act.”

This inhumane treatment of our migrant workers could possibly be avoided. I request .@UPGovt & Office of .@NitishKumar 'ji to arrange suitable transportation of the deceased bodies till Jharkhand border & we will ensure adequate dignified arrangements to their homes in Bokaro. https://t.co/uJL922LElP — Hemant Soren (घर में रहें – सुरक्षित रहें) (@HemantSorenJMM) May 17, 2020

Abhishar Sarma pointed out another shocking incident, in which a septuagenarian COVID-19 positive patient’s body was found at a bus stand in Ahmedabad on Friday, 15 May. He was admitted to the Ahmedabad Civil Hospital on 10 May and he tested positive two days later. He was asked to home quarantine. But later his body was found at the bus rapid transit system (BRTS) station near Danilimda Crossing in Ahmedabad.

Is it Gujarat model? Asks Abhisar Sarma.

Sarma also recalled the incident in which 16 of the 20 migrant workers were killed in their sleep on the railway track near Aurangabad when they were run over by a goods train at Satana village in the limits of Karmad police station.

The incidents drew condemnation from all quarters.

How UP was sending bodies of workers killed in #AuraiyaAccident home. Bags of plastic on ice slabs in open truck.. .. The ice melted. Will our hearts remain frozen? pic.twitter.com/Ue1K7IFtPT — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 19, 2020

The bodies of workers killed in #AuraiyaAccident were finally transferred into this ambulance after @HemantSorenJMM objected to victims bodies being bundled into plastic, thrown into the back of open truck, with those still alive and injured. No words some days. pic.twitter.com/2pBLIYcYKV — barkha dutt (@BDUTT) May 19, 2020

Jignesh Mevani, an independent legislator from Gujarat also slammed the Civil Hospital for this incident. He dubbed it a case of typical negligence when it comes to dealing with the poor.

