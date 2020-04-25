Abhisar Sharma lashes out at ‘rental mullahs’/‘TV maulanas’

New Delhi: Indian journalist and news anchor Abhisar Sharma took a dig at ‘TV maulanas’ who go on news channels to represent their community in exchange for a few rupees and become the source of defaming their own community. He questioned why some Muslims go on TV channels posing themselves as ‘dharm guru’.

#rentalmullah

Sharma informed that hashtag #rentalmullah is trending on twitter. These TV maulana’s donning the attire of Dharm guru sit on these channels just for 5000 rupees.

Abhisar wonders why these TV Maulana become part of the news channels which constantly target a particular community. They listen to the abusive language for those 5000 rupees and spread hate agenda. He observed that with this shameful act they are creating a gulf between the communities and are tarnishing the image of Muslims.

Venom-spewing news channels

Abhisar Sharma also pleaded with Prime Minister Narendra Modi to put a curb on those news channels which spread hate. He said, it’s high time that FIR is registered against such venom-spewing news channels because they are affecting international image of the country.

Retaliation by gulf countries

He said, Gulf countries including, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates all have condemned Islamophobia in India in strongest terms. He further claimed that ‘bhakts’ or the staunch supporters of BJP residing there, pass anti-Muslim remarks and make venomous statements, and now action is being taken against them.

Sharma also called on ‘hate mongers’ of BJP to refrain from venom spitting otherwise it would affect all the communities not just one community, he said.

