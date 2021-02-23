Abhishek Bachchan begins shooting in Agra jail for ‘Dasvin’

Agra, Feb 23 : Shooting for ‘Dasvin’, starring Abhishek Bachchan, Yami Gautam, Nirmat Kaur, began at the Agra Central jail where a huge set has been created in circle number four.

Abhishek plays the character of Gangaram Choudhary, while Yami acts as a uniformed police official Jyoti Deshwal.

A huge crowd of fans has been following the actors, forcing the local police and the PAC to provide security cover.

The shooting is expected to continue for a month at different locations in Agra.

Abhishek has already released his first-look photos on the social media.

