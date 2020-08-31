Abhishek Bachchan gets a haircut, says it’s time to get back to work

Mumbai, Aug 31 : Actor Abhishek Bachchan on Monday stepped out for a haircut, and captured the moments for followers on social media.

Abhishek posted a ‘before and after’ collage of two pictures on Instagram, to reveal his makeover. He also hinted that the crop was necessary for a role.

“Before and after ! Time to get back to work,” Abhishek captioned the image.

His post caught actor Anupam Kher’s attention. Kher, who is bald, quipped: “I wish I could also post a pic of before and after.”

After recovering from Covid-19, Abhishek also marked his presence at filmmaker JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta’s engagement ceremony recently. He spotted carrying a mask in his hand.

On the work front, Abhishek will be seen in “The Big Bull” and “Ludo”.

Source: IANS

