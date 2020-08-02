Abhishek Bachchan shares letter from Chelsea footballer Cesar Azpilicueta

Mumbai, Aug 1 : Abhishek Bachchan has shared a letter written to him by Spanish footballer Cesar Azpilicueta, who captains the Premier League club Chelsea, expressing concern over his health. The actor, who is currently admitted to Covid-19 in a city hospital, took to his verified Instagram account on Saturday to share a copy of the letter with fans.

“Dear Abhishek, We heard you aren’t very well at the moment and just wanted to get in touch to wish you all the best. I know the players and I were very moved when we heard about what you have been going through and we just wanted to let you know that we are thinking of you and your family in what I can imagine are difficult times. On behalf of all the players and everyone at Chelsea may I send you all our best wishes,” reads the letter, signed by Cesar Azpilicueta.

Expressing his excitement on receiving the letter, Abhishek wrote: “This made my week. Thank you so much @chelseafc. The only thing that would top this is winning the FA Cup this evening. Come on Chelsea!!! #ktbffh @cesarazpi.”

The London club Chelsea face off against cross-town rivals Arsenal in the FA Cup final on Saturday evening at Wembley Stadium.

Abhishek is a sports enthusiast and his love for football is known to those who follow him on social media. He is, in fact, one of the co-owners of the ISL football club, Chennaiyin FC.

The actor and his father Amitabh Bachchan had tested Covid-19 positive last month, and are currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mumbai. While Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus, they were discharged recently.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.