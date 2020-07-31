Abhishek Bachchan takes a late night walk in hospital

Posted By IANS Desk Published: 31st July 2020 2:52 pm IST
Mumbai, July 31 : Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently undergoing Covid treatment, took a late night walk in the hospital.

Sharing the fact on Instagram, Abhishek posted a photograph from an empty corridor in the hospital.

“Light at the end of the tunnel! #latenightwalks,” he captioned the image.

Abhishek received several messages from his friends and colleagues from the industry, wishing him good health.

Reacting to the post, Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda wrote: “Soon”.

Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan Kunder commented: “Get well soon junior.”

Abhishek is in the hospital along with his father, veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan, who is also battling the coronavirus.

Abhishek’s actress wife Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and their daughter Aaradhya were discharged from hospital after testing negative for Covid-19 on July 27.

“Thank you all for your continued prayers and good wishes. Indebted forever. Aishwarya and Aaradhya have thankfully tested negative and have been discharged from the hospital,” Abhishek had tweeted after Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s discharge.

“They will now be at home. My father and I remain in hospital under the care of the medical staff,” he had added.

