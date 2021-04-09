Abhishek Bachchan wishes mommy Jaya Bachchan on her birthday with vintage pic

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Abhishek Bachchan on Friday shared a mesmerising throwback picture of his mother and veteran actor Jaya Bachchan, wishing her on the occasion of her 73rd birthday.

The ‘Guru’ actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome throwback photo that truly captured the senior actor’s beauty, Jaya Bachchan with her exclusive signature at the bottom that read ‘Jaya Bhaduri’.

Along with the picture, Abhishek also wrote an endearing birthday wish for his dotting mother that read, “Happy birthday Ma. Love you.”

The picture posted by Abhishek received comments from Hrithik Roshan and Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya’s granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda. While Hrithik wrote, “Happy Birthday jaya aunty,” Navya wished her grandmother by leaving heart-eyed emojis in the comments.

Bollywood veterans Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan got married in June 1973 and are parents to Shweta Bachchan Nanda and Abhishek Bachchan. They have featured together in films such as Zanjeer, Sholay, Abhimaan, Mili, Chupke Chukpe and Silsila, among many others. In more recent years, Big B and Jaya appeared together in movies like Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and the 2016 film Ki And Ka.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek, who was last seen in the biographical drama, ‘The Big Bull’, has ‘Dasvi’ and ‘Bob Biswas’ in the pipeline