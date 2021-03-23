Abhishek Bachchan’s savage reply to troll who called him ‘good for nothing’

Mumbai: Abhishek Bachchan is known for his witty comebacks to troll and is always admired by netizens for being classy with his reply to haters . Now, the actor has yet again shut down a troll who called him ‘good for nothing’ and the person wrote that the ‘only reason’ they were jealous of him is because he has a ‘beautiful wife’.

“You are good for nothing buddy…..the only thing which i am jealous of you is that u’ve got a very beautiful wife….and from that too that you don’t even deserve her,” @sparshsaxena789 wrote.

The user deleted his tweet after Abhishek responded. The actor in his response, wrote, “Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP‘s marital status.”

Ok. Thank you for your opinion. Just curious.. who are you referring to because you’ve tagged a whole load of people? I know Ileana & Niki aren’t married that leaves the rest of us (Ajay, Kookie, Sohum) soooo…

P.S- will get back to you about @DisneyplusHSVIP ‘s marital status. — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) March 20, 2021

As soon as Abhishek replied, his fans admired and praised his way of handling such comments. One of his followers called himself a “proud fan” and wrote, “Only you can give such replies.” Another fan paid his respect to the actor and wrote, “You are always the best with your bang on replies.”

Last year, when a fan said that he gets projects only because he is Amitabh Bachchan’s son, Abhishek said he wished that was the case. When the Twitter user questioned, “Aapko nahi lagta ke aapko filmon mein kaam sirf Amitabh Bachchan ke bete hone ki vajah se milta hai (Don’t you think you get work only because you’re Amitabh Bachchan’s son)?” the Breathe 2 actor said, “Kaash jo aap keh rahe hote sach hota. Sochiye, kitna kaam milta mujhe (I wish what you’re saying was true. Imagine how much work I’d get).”

Abhishek Bachchan has a couple of interesting projects in his kitty. He will be seen in Bob Biswas, an off-shoot of Kahaani, and is currently shooting Dasvi. His film The Big Bull will soon head for a release.