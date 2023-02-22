Abhishek, Salman, Shah Rukh, Hrithik in one movie; read details

Mumbai: The ‘Pathaan’ cast, YRF team especially Shah Rukh Khan might be enraptured as the film is setting new records every day at the box office. The YRF has even introduced a unique logo in this ‘Spy Universe’ film. As the movie is performing well and fans are still thronging the cinema halls to watch SRK in action, we have seen fans urge producers to bring Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan together in one film. Amid all these requests from fans, the new rumours of the Dhoom franchise getting connected with the ‘Pathaan’ are doing rounds.

The first film of the Dhoom franchise which stars Abhishek Bachchan and John Abraham in crucial roles was released in 2004. Abhishek Bachchan remained part of the franchise until the third part came, but other main actors were not given an opportunity next time.

In the second part of the film, we saw Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai while in the third one, Aamir Khan plays the role of the main antagonist. The Dhoom franchise has gone with the idea of changing the main antagonists in every film.

It is reported now that YRF is planning to bring Abhishek Bachchan into the ‘Pathaan’ world too. Entertainment portal Pinkvilla reported that Siddharth Anand is keen on launching Dhoom’s Jai into the Pathaan franchise.

Quoting sources, Pinkvilla reported, ”It is a known fact that in YRF’s spy universe, Pathaan, Tiger and Kabir’s paths are bound to cross each other at some point, making the franchise bigger with every forthcoming film. Dhoom’s Jai Dixit is also an important character backed by the production house, and Adi is keen to integrate him in the upcoming movies.”

“How that happens is yet to be seen, as concrete writing on that front hasn’t begun yet. However, it is certain that Abhishek Bachchan’s Jai Dixit does have a future in the spy universe. All these films will be mounted on a large scale, and the writers and the filmmakers at YRF are excited to explore this opportunity, ” the report further reads.

Trade specialist and critic Harminder Singh also shared the update on his Twitter handle. We can see Abhishek Bachchan, Hrithik Roshan, Salman Khan and Sha Rukh Khan in one frame. Harminder’s tweet reads, ” These 4 are finally going to come together in #Yrf spy universe.”

Talking about Pathaan, the film was released on 25th January and is still running in theatres.