Abhishek thanks fans for their wishes during his Covid-19 battle

By News Desk 1 Published: 11th August 2020 5:18 pm IST
Abhishek thanks fans for their wishes during his Covid-19 battle

Mumbai, Aug 11 : Actor Abhishek Bachchan, who recently returned home after seeking Covid-19 treatment, has thanked his well-wishers via a special video.

Taking to Instagram, Abhishek uploaded the video comprising tweets and messages from fans and colleagues in the industry.

“I would like to thank all the fans and well-wishers for all their love, support and prayers for my speedy recovery. I am absolutely overwhelmed reading through so many posts on my feeds. Love and gratitude,” Abhishek said in the clip.

Fans loved Abhishek’s gesture a lot.

Actor Hrithik Roshan commented on the video, saying: “This is so sweet”.

Reacting to the video, Abhishek’s sister Shweta Bachchan wrote: “How lovely so much love for you.”

Abhishek and his father, megastar Amitabh Bachchan had tested positive for Covid- 19 on July 11 and had been admitted to hospital. While Big B was released on August 2, Abhishek underwent treatment for another week till he tested negative. Abhishek’s wife Aishwarya and daughter Aaradhya were also hospitalised with the virus and discharged after a few days.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

Categories
News
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close