About 12 lakh city dwellers left for their native places to celebrate Sankranti

Hyderabad: To celebrate Sankranti festival, 12 lakh people hailing from the districts in both the Telugu states and elsewhere left the city for their native places using not only the special trains arranged on this occasion but the RTC buses and private cabs as well.

People who were forced to stay in the city for the past ten months and were even confined within their homes during the three months lockdown period have made up their mind to celebrate the festival holidays in their native places outside the city.

Those leaving the city used 4900 buses plying between TS and Andhra and 158 special trains to reach to their native places in both the Telugu states and elsewhere like Bengaluru, Machilipatnam, Vijayawada, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, Tirupati and other districts.

According to cab drivers, for the first time, people used private vehicles in large numbers to reach their native place. Those who were unable to use their private vehicles used inter-state cabs to travel.