About searching for love and rediscovering yourself

New Delhi, Feb 4 : What if you ran away from your life today? Twenty years later, three people are looking for you. One is dying to meet you again. The other wishes you had never met them. The third wishes they could have met you at least once. You are one person. Arent you? But you are not the same person to each of them.

Struti Changle’s “You Only Live Once” (Penguin) is a marvelous blend of fiction and self-help, and follows three characters: YouTube star Alara, beach shack owner Ricky, and Aarav, who works in a corporate firm but pursues his passion of being a stand-up comedian on the side. Together, take the journey to seek the truth behind the famous singer Elisha’s disappearance somewhere by the deep sea in Goa.

Readers are set for a journey of self-discovery through the questions and challenges each of these characters face. From the truth about love to learning to love oneself, this book, set on the picturesque beaches of Goa, explores the big questions and travels through time, presenting a story of transformation.

Will you be able to find Elisha? Or will you end up finding yourself?

“My book is about searching for love and discovering yourself. It draws inspiration from my real-life experiences,” says Changle about her second book. She won notable mentions in Amazon Kindle’s Pen to Publish 2017 competition.

Changle is a postgraduate in management from IMI, Delhi. She quit her corporate career to inspire people by sharing life-changing stories. She made her TV debut in 2019 as a host of the TV series “Kar Ke Dikhaenge”. She is currently based in New Delhi, where she lives with her husband, Kushal Nahata, co-founder and CEO of FarEye.

Editor of the book, Roshini Dadlani, says: “I’m excited to publish Stuti and take her book to more readers. She has a wonderful way with words, and I’m sure ‘You Only Live Once’ will not only delight readers but also help them introspect and learn more about themselves.”

