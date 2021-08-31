AbRam hates ‘SRK-Kajol’ pairing, know why [Video]

Mumbai: Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol are one of the onscree jodis of Bollywood. The duo, who is loved by one and all, has delivered innumerable blockbusters over the years.

Baazigar, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham, My Name Is Khan have been much loved by the audience. So much so that they returned as a pair in 2015 in Dilwale and made the audience fall in love again with their sizzling on-screen chemistry.

However, there is one person who is not really happy with the ‘SRK-Kajol’ pairing. He is none other than Shah Rukh Khan’s youngest son AbRam. During a press meet of Dilwale, King Khan was asked what his children think of his and Kajol’s pairing. To which he replied, “Whenever, whatever we shoot, Rohit shows us what we have shot that day. There was a scene where I get hurt and AbRam felt it was because of Kajol. He was disturbed with it. He looked at Kajol, saying ‘papa tuth gaya’. I think for him our milan was not good.”

Meanwhile, on the professional front, SRK ins making a comback on big screen with Pathan after hiatus of three years. The movie also stars Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in the lead role. On the other hand, Kajol was last seen in Netflix film Tribhanga.