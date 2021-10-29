AbRam waves from Mannat in dad SRK’s style after Aryan’s bail [Video]

Mumbai: After nearly 3 weeks, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s son Aryan Khan was granted bail by the Bombay High Court on Thursday in connection with a cruise ship drugs case. He was arrested on October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau.

As soon as the news broke out, his fans and friends from industry wished the superstar and celebrated Aryan’s bail on social media. Not just this, scores of fans gathered outside SRK’s residence Mannat. They were seen burning crackers, holding posters and hailing the verdict.

Shah Rukh Khan’s younger son AbRam was seen happily waving at the huge crowd. All excited after the news of his big brother Aryan getting bail, AbRam kept on waving at fans and media until he was taken back by his nanny. His video, which is surfacing on social media, is too cute to handle. Watch it below:

AbRam waving from Mannat is a heartwarming moment 💜 pic.twitter.com/G5lijuwP15 — 𝙨𝙤𝙝𝙤𝙢 (@AwaaraHoon) October 28, 2021

Superstar’s daughter Suhana Khan also expressed her happiness on social media. She took to her Insta handle and shared a black-and-white collage of pics featuring daddy Shah Rukh Khan, brother Aryan and herself. She simply wrote, ‘I Love You.’

Meanwhile, the High Court is yet to pronounce its detail orders today.

It is being said that Aryan Khan needs to surrender his passport and be present before the NCB every Friday. Along with Aryan Khan, the HC also granted bail to his friend Arbaaz Merchant and model Munmun Dhamecha.