Absconding SSB trooper arrested in J&K’s Rajouri

Srinagar, Oct 16 : A Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) trooper who had run off with an AK-47 magazine from his camp in Budgam district was arrested on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district.

Police sources said Altaf Hussain, a 14th SSB battalion trooper had absconded from the camp in Nawgam area on Tuesday.

“A complaint was filed by the commandant of SSB 14th battalion in Chadoora police station saying that the trooper had escaped along with the magazine of his AK-47 service rifle.

“The absconding trooper was arrested in Manjkote area of Rajouri district, the place to which he originally belongs. An FIR has been lodged in Manjkote police station and investigation has been started,” police sources said.

A special police officer (SPO) of the local police had also escaped along with 2 AK-47 rifles from a camp of the special operations group (SOG) from Budgam district on Tuesday as well.

A manhunt was launched to trace the SPO who belongs to Budgam district, but so far, the whereabouts of the absconding SPO are not known.

Source: IANS

