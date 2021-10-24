Absurd: Internet shuts for 2 days in Rajasthan for Patwari recruitment exam

Several districts in Rajasthan, including state capital Jaipur, faced a two-day dawn-to-dusk mobile internet shutdown on account of the Patwari recruitment examination. The clampdown was to eliminate the potential use of unfair means in the recruitment examinations.



The internet was shut from 6 am to 6 pm on Saturday and Sunday because 15.62 lakh candidates appeared for the examination across 1,100 examination centres across the state. Jaipur alone had 230 examination centres.

The shutting down of mobile internet caused inconvenience to the general public and drew anger.

Today Rajasthan saw Internet shutdown so that exams are held in fair manner & papers don’t get leak.



No other state uses Internet Shutdown for conducting fair exams. Remove corrupt officials instead of this drama. — News Arena (@NewsArenaIndia) October 23, 2021

No internet in Rajasthan today for exam papers may get leaked! 😳

Don't cheat bacchon! Kuchh copy cats ke liye sab ko saza! 😄

I wonder though, could there have been some other robust way to actually stop paper leak? — Divyanka T Dahiya (@Divyanka_T) October 23, 2021



Shutting down the internet during examinations is common in Rajasthan. Last month, the teachers’ entrance examination held on September 26, saw the same unprecedented shutdown of mobile internet services across the state on the orders of the administration.

Meanwhile internet ban continues in various districts of #Rajasthan on the second consecutive day, owing to the Patwarri exam.



Wondering, if this is going to be the new norm for any big examination??



After J&K, Rajasthan is the second state to have maximum internet shutdowns. pic.twitter.com/bCaOXUtSF0 — Tabeenah Anjum (@TabeenahAnjum) October 24, 2021

The Rajasthan government blocked the internet today due to an exam.

Government trying to punish all Rajasthani because they are not able to stop cheating in exams.

It's like they are punishing whole class.#InternetShutDown pic.twitter.com/uBFBDD4uik — Trilok Singh (@titurajpurohit) October 24, 2021



Due to the suspension of the internet, local businesses were also affected and mostly stayed shut across the state. The businesses of cab services and food delivery aggregators were hit hard, as they are largely dependent on mobile internet service to carry out their operations smoothly. However, voice calls on landlines, and broadband was in service.