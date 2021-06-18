Abu Dhabi adopts the in-person learning system for 2021-22

Abu Dhabi: The emergency, crisis and disaster management committee in the Abu Dhabi on Thursday has approved a return to the in-person learning system in schools for all students for the 2021-2022 school year.

As per media reports, the committee’s decision came after a process of coordination and consultations with parents, teachers, principals and school operators in the emirate that was conducted in May and June this year.

The committee also took the decision after vaccinating more than 80 per cent of the teaching and school staff, including maintenance and guard teams.

The safe return to schools is a pivotal part of the long-term strategy developed by the Abu Dhabi to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and ensure the safety and health of society as an absolute priority, and also reflects the emirate’s success in managing the pandemic and dealing with its effects so far.

The emergency, crisis and disaster management committee stressed the importance of coordination between the emirate’s schools and the department of education and knowledge to ensure that schools are fully prepared to receive students from all educational levels at the start of the new academic year, according to the Emirates news agency.

The department of education and knowledge will continue to work with the school community and the health authority to update the protocol for reopening schools soon, while the school management protocol related to the COVID-19 pandemic will be published on August 15, 2021.

The committee also approved the availability of distance education as an option for parents who prefer it, if it is available from their children’s school.

As per media reports, parents also believe that vaccination will boost their confidence in the safety of schools. Currently, the Pfizer vaccine is available for children 12 years of age and older.

The Sinopharm immune bridge study was recently launched in the UAE to examine the immune response to the vaccine in children aged 3 to 17 years, with the emirate planning to make the vaccine available to children in the near future.