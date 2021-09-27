Abu Dhabi-based businessman reaches out to help ailing Assamese

Guwahati: With patients of estern Assam lacking facilities for instant and proper treatment due to the lack of Advanced Life Support (ALS) ambulances, an Abu Dhabi-based Assamese businessman Vedanta Baruah came forward as a saviour by donating two such ambulances.

Health officials said that patients of upper Assam would be greatly benefited by these two ALS ambulances which would be run by Assam Medical College for the state and most parts of Arunachal Pradesh.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, after flagging off the two ALS ambulances, said that these ambulances would help people of Assam tremendously and commended Baruah for coming forward for this noble cause in these trying times.

Bhaskar Gogoi, physician and a social activist, who was in the news for arranging plasma for Covid-19 patients during the complete lockdown last year, said: “Many critically ill people lose their lives before they reach hospital during transportation for advanced treatment.

“The ALS ambulances would bring relief to those patients who need it the most.”

Baruah is the first Assamese to be awarded a ‘Golden Visa’ in the investors category by the Abu Dhabi government’s Department of Economic Development.