Abu Dhabi court orders hospital, doctor to pay Dh100k to patient for negligence

Edited by Hadif Nisar

A court in Abu Dhabi has ordered a doctor and the hospital he worked for, to pay a compensation of Dh 100000 to a patient for medical negligence.

According to a report in Khaleej Times, the court documents stated that the man was suffering chest pain, after which he went to the hospital in Abu Dhabi for treatment. The doctor had recommended an operation after examining him.

After undergoing the operation, the patient visited his home country where he felt the chest pain again. Doctors in his home country, however, advised him to undergo another operation as they detected that an error was committed during the first treatment.

The man, upon returning to the UAE, filed a complaint against the doctor and the hospital for medical negligence and submitted all his medical documents to the authorities.

A committee of medical experts, assigned by the court confirmed the medical error.

The Abu Dhabi Misdemeanour Court convicted the hospital and the doctor followed which the patient filed a civil lawsuit demanding compensation for moral and material damages.

“The Abu Dhabi Civil Court of First Instance ordered the hospital, and the doctor, to jointly pay the patient Dh 100,000 in compensation for the damages. The ruling was challenged in the appeal court but it was rejected and the first ruling was upheld. The hospital and the doctor were also told to pay the legal expenses,” reported the Khaleej Times.