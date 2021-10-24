Abu Dhabi: Dh51,000 fine, 12 black points for jumping red light

Abu Dhabi: Motorists caught jumping a junction while the red light is still on in Abu Dhabi will have to pay fines up to Dh51,000 (Rs 10,41,319) to get their cars released, Abu Dhabi Police said in a reminder post on Friday.

Offenders will be fined Dh1,000 (Rs 20,418) and 12 black points for the traffic violation, as per Law No. (5) on Impoundment of Vehicles in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The driver will also pay Dh50,000 (Rs 10,20,901) to have the vehicle released.

However, the vehicle will remain withheld until the fee is paid. If the owner does not claim the vehicle within three months, it will be sold by auction.

The Abu Dhabi Police warned of the negative consequences that may occur on the road when the driver is distracted and crosses the traffic light, especially towards the left, stressing the need to focus on the path of the road.

Abu Dhabi police called on drivers to pay attention while driving asked them to steer clear of pedestrians, road signs and its surroundings to prevent mishaps.