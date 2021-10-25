Abu Dhabi: Driver attempts to steal owner’s luxury cars worth 3.8 crores

Abu Dhabi: A private driver in Abu Dhabi tried to deceive his boss by trying to steal two luxury cars worth 1.9 million dirhams (about 3.8 crore Indian rupees) after he was entrusted with registering the cars at the traffic and licensing department under the his own name, local media reported on Sunday.

According to the media reports, the owner bought two expensive McLaren and Range Rover cars, but could not register them at the time because the licences of two other luxurious vehicles registered in his name had expired. Therefore, he thought he would have these two purchased cars registered in the name of his driver.

But upon obtaining the license, the duo spoke about the transfer of ownership of the car. But the driver was unwilling to commit to the same. Then the owner was forced to go to court. The driver had submitted a memorandum claiming that he owned the cars, but the court rejected the claims because he didn’t provide evidence to show that he had purchased the cars.

It is reported that a car engineering expert assigned by the court showed that the two vehicles in question had been purchased by the complainant and had fully paid for them.

The court cancelled the registration of both cars and ruled in favour of the owner.