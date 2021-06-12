Abu Dhabi: Free COVID-19 vaccine to those with expired residency, entry visa

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi has approved the provision of a COVID-19 vaccine free of charge to all visa holders and expired residencies in the emirates, a statement issued by the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office said on Friday.

“The Abu Dhabi emergency, crisis, and disasters committee has approved providing free COVID-19 vaccines to everyone who has an expired residency or entry visa, for their safety and health, and in consideration of the exceptional circumstances resulting from the pandemic,” the statement read.

The COVID-19 vaccine can be received by registering at designated vaccination centers using any proof of identity, even if it is expired.

This comes in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide a “COVID-19” vaccine and seek to achieve acquired immunity resulting from vaccination, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the emerging COVID-19 virus.