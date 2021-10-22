Abu Dhabi: Free Expo 2020 passport for complying with traffic rules

Abu Dhabi: If you drive well in Abu Dhabi, you will get a free Expo 2020 Dubai passport. The Abu Dhabi Police Happiness Patrol has launched an initiative to distribute Expo passports and gifts to motorists and other community members committed to complying with traffic rules and regulations during Expo 2020 Dubai activities.

The Expo 2020 passport can be used to visit the Expo more than once.

This initiative comes as part of the police efforts to spread positivity among drivers and various segments of society, encourage them to abide by traffic rules, and consolidate the idea of ​​rewards instead of penalties.

According to the media reports, people who received the Expo 2020 passports and gifts expressed great joy and happiness and thanked the police in Abu Dhabi.

The Abu Dhabi police have urged motorists to always drive safely on the roads for their own safety and the safety of other road users.