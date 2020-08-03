Abu Dhabi: Indian wins 12 million Dirhams in Big Ticket raffle

All the six cash prizes were bagged by Indian nationals

Posted By Rasia Hashmi Published: 3rd August 2020 5:38 pm IST
Representation Picture

Abu Dhabi: An Indian national Dipankar Dey has won Dh12 million in the Big Ticket Abu Dhabi raffle draw No. 218. The draw was held on Monday. Dey who lives in Dubai, exclaimed in joy when the draw organiser Richard called his name.

The overjoyed winner disclosed that the prize will be shared among 11 people as he had bought the ticket with contributions from his colleagues, Khaleej Times reported.

Coincidentally, all the six cash prizes were bagged by Indian nationals on that day. The second prize comprised of Dh1 million. For the first-time ever, there will be a grand prize of Dh10 million.

