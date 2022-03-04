Abu Dhabi launches exclusive benefits for golden visa holders

Abu Dhabi: The Abu Dhabi Residents Office (ADRO) on Thursday announced exclusive benefits to golden visa holders in the UAE’s capital to encourage investment in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

This came when ADRO signed agreements with several leading brands and organizations in the automotive, real estate, healthcare, hospitality, health insurance and banking sectors.

“The partnership aims to support the capital emirate’s economy with the tools and foundations of long-term growth,” Gulf News quoted Hareb Al Mheiri, acting executive director of the ADRO.

Exclusive benefits for golden visa holders

Under the ADRO commercial partnerships, Abu Dhabi Golden Visa holders will be entitled to receive discounts on selected properties from Imkan properties.

Banks, including Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank and First Abu Dhabi Bank, will offer real estate golden visa investors reduced mortgage fixed-interest rates and non-real estate investors attractive rates on savings accounts.

The benefits include offers by major global brands. In automotives, golden visa holders will see prices slashed on certain car models and they will be given priority booking for new releases, in addition to payment facilities, maintenance offers and licensing services.

In hospitality, ADRO has announced a list of premium destinations that includes accommodation and dining offerings, spa treatments, gyms and other amenities.

As far as the health insurance front is concerned, Golden Visa holders will enjoy reduced premiums on annual health insurance plans for families and individuals, with diverse network coverage and a myriad of benefits within the UAE and abroad.

Golden visas, valid for up to ten years, were introduced to encourage “exceptional workers and foreign investors” to take deeper roots in the UAE.

Abu Dhabi’s golden visa is the first of its kind in the region that offers long-term residence to talented and specialist people for five or ten years.