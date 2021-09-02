Abu Dhabi lifts quarantine rules for fully vaccinated passengers

Abu Dhabi: Vaccinated tourists arriving into Abu Dhabi emirate do not need to quarantine, as per the new procedure, which will be effective from September 5. The new procedure comes after the UAE approved to issue tourist visas for those vaccinated.

“Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee has approved removing the need to quarantine for all vaccinated travellers arriving into Abu Dhabi from all international destinations and updated travel procedures, effective from Sunday, 5 September 2021,” the Abu Dhabi media office stated.

A negative PCR test remains a requirement to travel to the UAE.

Procedure for travelling to Abu Dhabi

Before boarding to Abu Dhabi, all travellers must present a negative PCR test result from within 48 hours of departure. All travellers must also take a PCR test on arrival into Abu Dhabi.

The vaccinated citizens, residents and visitors arriving from green list destinations must take another PCR test on day 6, if staying in the emirate, without the need to quarantine.

Passengers arriving from non-green list destinations, they must take PCR tests on days 4 and 8, if staying in the emirate, without the need to quarantine.

Unvaccinated citizens, residents and visitors, including those exempt from vaccination, arriving into Abu Dhabi from green list destinations must take further PCR tests on days 6 and 9, without the need to quarantine.

The quarantine will continue for ten days for travelers who do not receive the vaccine from countries that are not on the green list. They must take further PCR tests on days 9.

On August 30, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) resumed tourist visas to all vaccinated travellers from all countries.

This decision includes countries from which entry was previously prohibited are—India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lankan, Nigeria, and Uganda.

GDRFA or ICA approval is not required for tourists travelling from these countries to the UAE.