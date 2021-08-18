Abu Dhabi makes Pfizer, Sinopharm COVID booster shots available

Abu Dhabi: The United Arab Emirates (UAE) government on Tuesday announced that it has made booster shots available for those who were vaccinated against COVID-19 at least six months ago.

Booster shots of Pfizer—BioNTech and Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccines shots are available in over 100 centers in the emirate for citizens and residents, the Abu Dhabi media office tweeted.

The UAE only allows people in public places who have been vaccinated and it is imperative that people periodically get a PCR test as well as take a booster dose of the COVID-19 vaccine every six months.

Beneficiaries who have been vaccinated require a COVID-19 booster vaccine to enhance their immunity and protect the population from emerging mutations.

How to book COVID-19 booster shot appointment?

In Dubai you can book your booster vaccine shot through the Dubai Health Authority (DHA) app, or you can drop into some health centres including Al Barsha Hall and One Central.

In Abu Dhabi, call Seha’s customer service centre on 80050 or use the Seha app to book your appointment. Appointments are offered at various Seha locations including Abu Dhabi Cruise Terminal, Madinat Zayed Wedding Hall, Al Dhafra and more. Mubadala-owned health centres are also offering appointments for Pfizer vaccinations including Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

The UAE on Tuesday reported 1,115 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths and 1,544 recoveries over the past 24 hours.